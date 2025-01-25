Sales Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Sales Manager is responsible for leading and managing the sales team to achieve revenue targets and drive business growth. This role involves developing sales strategies, managing client relationships, and ensuring the team meets its sales goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create and implement effective sales strategies to achieve company objectives.

Analyze market trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for growth.

Establish and maintain relationships with key clients and stakeholders.

Address client inquiries and resolve issues to ensure customer satisfaction.

Identify potential up-selling and cross-selling opportunities.

Monitor sales performance and prepare regular reports for senior management.

Analyze sales data to assess team performance and adjust strategies as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Regular full-time university graduate, major in sales.

More than 6 years sales experience, including more than 3 years sales manager experience.

Other

How to Apply

Please send your updated resume to: talentpool@satewave.com in the subject format of "Position applied + Name"