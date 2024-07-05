Sales Representative (Harare)

Job Description

An energetic and well spoken candidate is sought to market and sell the Fitment centre services. The ideal candidate should be able to engage with customers, understanding their vehicle needs and preferences, and matching them with the appropriate services, parts, and accessories offered by our fitment centre.

Duties and Responsibilities

Meeting or exceeding monthly/ quarterly sales targets.

Providing friendly, knowledgeable, and consultative sales support to customers in person, over the phone, and via email.

Assessing customer requirements and recommending tailored solutions.

Maintaining detailed records of customer interactions and orders.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5+ years of prior sales experience, preferably in the automotive industry.

Strong customer service orientation and ability to build lasting relationships.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, target-driven environment.

Valid driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Send an updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 14 July 2024