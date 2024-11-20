Pindula|Search Pindula
Sales Representative (Harare)

Nov. 27, 2024
Job Description

We're seeking a highly motivated and results-driven Sales Representative to join our dynamic team at Defcorp. As a leading provider of security solutions, we're looking for someone who can help us drive growth and expand our customer base.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Identify and pursue new sales opportunities.
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with clients.
  • Present our security solutions to potential customers.
  • Meet and exceed sales targets.
  • Collaborate with our team to develop and implement sales strategies.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 2+ years of sales experience.
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Strong knowledge of the security industry.

Other

How to Apply

If you're a driven and results-oriented sales professional looking for a new challenge, please submit your resume and cover letter to: management@defcorp.co.zw.

Deadline: 27 November 2024

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.

