Sales Representative (Harare)

Job Description

Wanted are Sales Representatives for Concrete Mix and Packaging Companies. The candidates should be passionate about sales and marketing, creative, highly motivated, willing to learn with ability to attain sales targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Taking part in sales and marketing activities to ensure that sales targets are attained.

Keeping up to date with market changes and trends.

Development and implementation of sales growth and marketing campaigns.

Maintaining customer relationships and ensuring that customers are well serviced.

Identifying opportunities to create new business.

Negotiating for profitable deals.

Developing, submission and maintaining periodic reports.

Developing graphic designs.

Assisting with digital marketing activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Sales and Marketing or related.

At least a certificate in Digital marketing.

Well versed with operations of graphic designs and digital marketing (evidence will be required)

Well versed with MS Office packages.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Self confident and firm determination to take every objection or obstacle as a challenge.

High degree of intelligence and creativity.

Should be aggressive, persistent with ability to convince prospective clients.

Good contacts with photography and videography vendors.

Excellent negotiating skills.

Clean Class 4 drivers' license.

At least 3 years proven/ traceable work experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must email their CVs showing their key achievements in sales/ marketing position to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com on or before 17 August 2024. Indicate Sales Representative on email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.