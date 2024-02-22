Sales Representative (Harare)
SME Association of Zimbabwe
Job Description
The incumbent is meant to generate sales for the business of one of our members. They sell security solutions to financial institutions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Generating leads.
- Meeting or exceeding sales goals.
- Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients.
- Helping determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions, and negotiations.
- Preparing weekly and monthly reports.
- Giving sales presentations to a range of prospective clients.
- Coordinating sales efforts with marketing programs.
- Understanding and promoting company programs.
- Obtaining deposits and balance of payment from clients.
- Preparing and submitting sales contracts for orders.
- Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs or promote products and services.
- Maintaining client records.
- Answering client questions about credit terms, products, prices, and availability.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or Degree in Marketing.
- At least 5 Years Selling Experience.
- Technical Knowledge of Security Systems is an added bonus.
- Class 4 Drivers’ License.
Other
How to Apply
Click here to apply and select the Sales Representative position from the Job Opening drop-down menu.
Deadline: 23 February 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Browse Jobs
The SME Association of Zimbabwe provides support services to enable small and medium sized enterprises to grow and become large corporations.
