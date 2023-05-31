Sales Representative (Remote)

Job Description

At World Mental Resilience Programs, we are looking for commission based Sales Representatives with promotional merchandise sales experience to join our successful, expanding sales team to market and sale membership packages, family programs, schools programs, workplace programs and the community programs packages as well as to market and enroll individuals, groups, families, churches, schools, companies, organisations, institutions and government agencies for Mental Health Crisis Support Practice® (MHCSP™) courses. This is a remote-work opportunity and available to any qualified sales person globally. If you are an ambitious, driven individual who can develop new business as well as service existing clients’ requirements, then we want to hear from you. We are looking for Sales Reps who will present and sell services to individuals, families, schools, companies, organizations, institutions or government agencies. The Sales Reps contact potential buyers, present services, answer questions and discuss pricing. As a Sales Rep, your responsibility will be to ensure personal monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets are achieved and exceeded by utilizing your account management and sales skills. Our company is looking for Sales Reps to be responsible for generating leads and meeting sales goals. Duties will include sales presentations and product demonstrations, as well as negotiating contracts with potential clients. In order to be successful in this role, you will need to have a deep understanding of the sales process and dynamics, and also superb interpersonal skills. Previous experience in a sales role is an advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets are achieved by targeting clients in your region.

Develop new business and increase spend by all new and existing clients, in line with targets.

Represent WMRP values and principles in all dealings with clients, suppliers and colleagues.

Ensure communication and relationships with colleagues globally is excellent and allows WMRP to deliver world-class service.

Must be able to demonstrate and uphold our company values: respect, understanding, creativity and professionalism.

To market and sale membership packages, family programs, schools programs, workplace programs and the community programs packages.

To market and enroll individuals, groups, families, churches, schools, companies, organisations, institutions and government agencies for Mental Health Crisis Support Practice® (MHCSP™) courses.

Responding to quote requests in adherence with company procedures.

Use company order processing & CRM systems in line with procedure.

Maintain and develop relationships with existing company clients by providing outstanding service and support.

Work to monthly KPIs to ensure monthly and annual sales targets are achieved.

Ensuring sufficient and relevant information for each order is passed to the Marketing Coordinator to agreed standards.

Working with wider team to resolve problem orders.

Identify prospects and pass leads to WMRP where appropriate.

Sell WMRP as a Global proposition, as well as a local solution.

Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients.

Helping determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions, and negotiations.

Preparing weekly and monthly reports.

Giving sales presentations to a range of prospective clients.

Coordinating sales efforts with marketing programs.

Understanding and promoting company programs.

Obtaining deposits and balance of payment from clients.

Preparing and submitting sales contracts for orders.

Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs or promote products and services.

Maintaining client records.

Answering client questions about credit terms, products, prices, and availability.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, economics, social sciences or related field.

Minimum of 1-year experience in sales/marketing.

Understanding of the sales process and dynamics.

A commitment to excellent customer service.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Superb interpersonal skills, including the ability to quickly build rapport with both customers and suppliers.

Experience using computers for a variety of tasks.

Competency in Microsoft applications including word, excel, and outlook.

Able to work comfortably in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to communicate via telephone and email.

Presentable and confident in face-to-face meetings.

General higher education or sales-training and qualifications.

Able to build rapport quickly over phone or face to face.

Strong networking skills.

Motivated self-starter.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvBvkWTpxvQTmGl3z_9EohvpZw76jaQapugUrUw9h4PIgfUg/viewform

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis as applications come. World mental resilience programs does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing, or training).

Deadline: 31 May 2023