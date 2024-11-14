Sales Representative x2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling the company's traditional and digital publications subscriptions and advertising.

Generation of innovative and actionable business ideas.

Resuscitating dormant clients.

To provide readership and advertising solutions to clients.

Attend networking events and promote the product brands in varied markets.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidates must have at least 5"0 Levels including English.

Degree/Diploma in Sales & Marketing.

Be aged 25 and above.

Proven marketing and sales competencies and ability to analyse market and set new strategies.

Be able to work under pressure with minimum or maximum supervision.

Be self-motivated and have a self driven sense of achievement.

Possess clean Class 4 Driver's Licence and Defensive Driving Certificate.

How to Apply

Written applications dearly marked "SALES REPRESENTATIVE" should be submitted with detailed Curriculum Vitae no later than 15 November 2024 to:

The Human Resources Department.