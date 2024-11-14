Sales Representative x2 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Selling the company's traditional and digital publications subscriptions and advertising.
- Generation of innovative and actionable business ideas.
- Resuscitating dormant clients.
- To provide readership and advertising solutions to clients.
- Attend networking events and promote the product brands in varied markets.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidates must have at least 5"0 Levels including English.
- Degree/Diploma in Sales & Marketing.
- Be aged 25 and above.
- Proven marketing and sales competencies and ability to analyse market and set new strategies.
- Be able to work under pressure with minimum or maximum supervision.
- Be self-motivated and have a self driven sense of achievement.
- Possess clean Class 4 Driver's Licence and Defensive Driving Certificate.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications dearly marked "SALES REPRESENTATIVE" should be submitted with detailed Curriculum Vitae no later than 15 November 2024 to:
The Human Resources Department.
Chronicle Office
Cnr 9th Ave/George Silundika
BULAWAYO
Or EMAIL daprecruitment@zimpapers.co.zwGenerate a Whatsapp Message
