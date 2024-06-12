Sales Representatives (Harare)

Job Description

Acute Creations Incorporated is a Human Capital Development and Training Consulting firm. The firm offers career opportunities to outstanding candidates interested to join our growing team. Acute Creations Inc. provides an inclusive work environment which ensures that all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our culture emphasize respect for individuals and encourages creativity, innovation, collaboration and leadership among our employees.

As a Sales Representative at our organization, you will play a crucial role in driving revenue growth by identifying and pursuing sales opportunities, building strong customer relationships, and effectively promoting our products or services. Your responsibilities will encompass sales prospecting, customer engagement, and achieving sales targets through effective communication and negotiation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and pursue new sales opportunities through prospecting, networking, and lead generation activities.

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and potential customers to understand their needs and promote our products or services effectively.

Conduct sales presentations, product demonstrations, and negotiations to close deals and achieve sales targets.

Collaborate with the sales team and other departments to ensure a seamless customer experience and effective fulfilment of customer needs.

Keep abreast of market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to adapt sales strategies and tactics accordingly.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree/diploma in business, marketing or a related field.

Proven experience in sales, with a track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets.

Strong communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to understand customer needs and effectively promote products or services to meet those needs.

Resilience, self-motivation, and a results-driven approach to sales.

Familiarity with sales CRM systems and tools for effective sales pipeline management.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should submit applications, including detailed CV to: E-mail: apply@acutecreations.com with the Heading: (Preferred job positions).