Sales Representatives (Loan Officers)
Creative Credit
Job Description
Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants across the country.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Door to door (in the country) - marketing and selling products to customers.
- Completing Loan application forms.
- Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.
- Attending to customer queries.
- Completing product deliveries.
Qualifications and Experience
- Clean Class 4 driver’s license with a minimum of 1 year continuous driving experience.
- Minimum 5 O Levels including Maths and English.
- Excellent communication skills, a must.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Relevant Marketing and Sales Certificate (Degree or Diploma) added advantage.
- Experience in Marketing and sales ( Minimum 1 year experience) - added advantage.
- Minimum age - 30 years and above.
- 3 traceable references.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV to: danyaal@creative.co.zw and indicate in subject line "Country sales representative"
Deadline: 25 August 2024
Creative Computers, Credit deals with IT Services and IT Consulting, IT Hardwatre, Appliances, Furniture Retailers especially on Credit.
Address: 167 King George Rd Avondale
