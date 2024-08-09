Pindula|Search Pindula
Natlage Human Capital

Sales Trainer (Harare)

Natlage Human Capital
Aug. 15, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop & deliver sales training programs for new & existing teams.
  • Conducts needs assessment to identify sales training requirements.
  • Create customized training content including presentations, workshops & exercises.
  • Facilitate interactive training sessions, including role playing & group discussions.
  • Coach sales teams on effective sales techniques, product knowledge & customer engagement.
  • Evaluate training effectiveness & provide feedback to sales team.
  • Collaborate with sales management to align training with business objectives.
  • Stay up-to-date with industry trends & best practices in sales training.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2-3 years of training experience.
  • Proven track record of improving sales perfomance through training.
  • Excellent communicatio presentation & techniques.
  • Experience with adult learning principles and instructional design.
  • Ability to work independently & as part of team.

Other

How to Apply

Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.
Send your video to +263 77 382 6175 and email on: CV hr@natlage.com
 
Deadline: 15 August 2024
Generate a Whatsapp Message

Natlage Human Capital

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Tile & Carpet Centre
Tile & Carpet Centre

Digital Marketing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners

Sales Executive: Re-advertised (Harare)

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Director: Marketing

Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
City of Bulawayo

Economic Development Officer (Marketing and Investment)

Deadline:
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Sales Representative (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback