Sales Trainer (Harare)
Natlage Human Capital
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop & deliver sales training programs for new & existing teams.
- Conducts needs assessment to identify sales training requirements.
- Create customized training content including presentations, workshops & exercises.
- Facilitate interactive training sessions, including role playing & group discussions.
- Coach sales teams on effective sales techniques, product knowledge & customer engagement.
- Evaluate training effectiveness & provide feedback to sales team.
- Collaborate with sales management to align training with business objectives.
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends & best practices in sales training.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2-3 years of training experience.
- Proven track record of improving sales perfomance through training.
- Excellent communicatio presentation & techniques.
- Experience with adult learning principles and instructional design.
- Ability to work independently & as part of team.
Other
How to Apply
Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.
Send your video to +263 77 382 6175 and email on: CV hr@natlage.com
Deadline: 15 August 2024