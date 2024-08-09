Sales Trainer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop & deliver sales training programs for new & existing teams.

Conducts needs assessment to identify sales training requirements.

Create customized training content including presentations, workshops & exercises.

Facilitate interactive training sessions, including role playing & group discussions.

Coach sales teams on effective sales techniques, product knowledge & customer engagement.

Evaluate training effectiveness & provide feedback to sales team.

Collaborate with sales management to align training with business objectives.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends & best practices in sales training.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2-3 years of training experience.

Proven track record of improving sales perfomance through training.

Excellent communicatio presentation & techniques.

Experience with adult learning principles and instructional design.

Ability to work independently & as part of team.

Other

How to Apply

Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.