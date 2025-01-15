Salesmen (Harare)

Job Description

A Salesman is responsible for promoting and selling products or services to customers. This role requires strong communication skills, a persuasive personality, and a thorough understanding of the products being sold to meet customer needs effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify customer requirements and provide tailored product recommendations.

Maintain in-depth knowledge of the products or services being offered, including features, benefits, and pricing.

Process sales transactions accurately and efficiently.

Handle cash, credit, and other forms of payment while ensuring compliance with financial policies.

Demonstrate product features and benefits to customers effectively.

Conduct presentations and promotional events to showcase products.

Meet or exceed sales targets and quotas set by management.

Participate in sales meetings and training sessions to improve sales techniques.

Qualifications and Experience

Experience not limited , sales related experience is preferred.

Other

How to Apply

Please send your updated resume and qualifications to: talentpool@satewave.com in the subject format of "Position applied + name"