Salesmen (Harare)
Job Description
A Salesman is responsible for promoting and selling products or services to customers. This role requires strong communication skills, a persuasive personality, and a thorough understanding of the products being sold to meet customer needs effectively.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identify customer requirements and provide tailored product recommendations.
- Maintain in-depth knowledge of the products or services being offered, including features, benefits, and pricing.
- Process sales transactions accurately and efficiently.
- Handle cash, credit, and other forms of payment while ensuring compliance with financial policies.
- Demonstrate product features and benefits to customers effectively.
- Conduct presentations and promotional events to showcase products.
- Meet or exceed sales targets and quotas set by management.
- Participate in sales meetings and training sessions to improve sales techniques.
Qualifications and Experience
- Experience not limited , sales related experience is preferred.
Other
How to Apply
Please send your updated resume and qualifications to: talentpool@satewave.com in the subject format of "Position applied + name"
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968