Salesperson: Procurement & Logistics (Harare)
Natlage Human Capital
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identify & pursue new business opportunities trough networking research & outreach.
- Build relationships with key decision makers at potential client companies.
- Understand client needs & present customized procurement & logistics solutions.
- Negotiate & close sales deals to meet or exceed revenue targets.
- Collaborate with internal teams (procurement, logistics, operations) to deliver client solutions.
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends. market analysis & competitor activities.
- Provide excellent customer service & ensure client satisfaction.
- Meet or exceed monthly & quarterly sales targets.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2-5 years of sales experience in procurement, logistics & related field.
- Strong understanding of procurement & logistics principles & practices.
- Excellent communication presentation & negotiation skills.
- Ability to build relationships & trust with clients.
- Strong problem solving & analytical skills.
- Experience with CRM software & sales tools.
- Self-motivated & result-driven with a strong work ethic.
- Class 2/4 Driver's license.
Other
How to Apply
Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.
Send your video to +263 77 382 6175 and email CV on: hr@natlage.com
Deadline: 15 August 2024
