Natlage Human Capital

Salesperson: Procurement & Logistics (Harare)

Natlage Human Capital
Aug. 15, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Identify & pursue new business opportunities trough networking research & outreach.
  • Build relationships with key decision makers at potential client companies.
  • Understand client needs & present customized procurement & logistics solutions.
  • Negotiate & close sales deals to meet or exceed revenue targets.
  • Collaborate with internal teams (procurement, logistics, operations) to deliver client solutions.
  • Stay up-to-date with industry trends. market analysis & competitor activities.
  • Provide excellent customer service & ensure client satisfaction.
  • Meet or exceed monthly & quarterly sales targets.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2-5 years of sales experience in procurement, logistics & related field.
  • Strong understanding of procurement & logistics principles & practices.
  • Excellent communication presentation & negotiation skills.
  • Ability to build relationships & trust with clients.
  • Strong problem solving & analytical skills.
  • Experience with CRM software & sales tools.
  • Self-motivated & result-driven with a strong work ethic.
  • Class 2/4 Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.

Send your video to +263 77 382 6175 and email CV on: hr@natlage.com

Deadline: 15 August 2024

Natlage Human Capital

