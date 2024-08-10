Salesperson: Procurement & Logistics (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify & pursue new business opportunities trough networking research & outreach.

Build relationships with key decision makers at potential client companies.

Understand client needs & present customized procurement & logistics solutions.

Negotiate & close sales deals to meet or exceed revenue targets.

Collaborate with internal teams (procurement, logistics, operations) to deliver client solutions.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends. market analysis & competitor activities.

Provide excellent customer service & ensure client satisfaction.

Meet or exceed monthly & quarterly sales targets.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2-5 years of sales experience in procurement, logistics & related field.

Strong understanding of procurement & logistics principles & practices.

Excellent communication presentation & negotiation skills.

Ability to build relationships & trust with clients.

Strong problem solving & analytical skills.

Experience with CRM software & sales tools.

Self-motivated & result-driven with a strong work ethic.

Class 2/4 Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.

Send your video to +263 77 382 6175 and email CV on: hr@natlage.com