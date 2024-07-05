SAP ABAP DEVELOPER - Grade: D1 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above-mentioned post.

To support the SAP ERP system utilized by ZINARA’s business units. The programmer provides third level support for SAP deployed modules.

Duties and Responsibilities

Writes SAP Customer programs using Advanced Business Application Programs (ABAP) guided by the detailed business requirements document (BRD) or Blueprint document and perform thorough tests on the usability of the code.

Adheres to SAP standards on writing SAP Customer codes so that developed programs are not deleted during SAP ERP Enhancement Upgrades to newer version.

Develops, customizes, enhances, fixes and maintains SAP codes, applications and systems.

Undertakes performance tuning activities for SAP Integration activities.

Stays updated with the latest technological advancement and changes in the world of SAP development and adapting to these changes by self-training and research work.

Transforms business function requirements into technical program specs to code, test and debug programs.

Designs, develops, tests, implements and support SAP S/4 Hana application software.

Analyzes and troubleshoots issues within the system.

Identifies bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues.

Develops software and system support documentation and procedures according to departmental documentation standards. 1.11 Performs complex ABAP programming, testing and debugging functions related to the implementation of SAP modules.

Ensures that all ABAP programs are completed on schedule as per business guidelines and allocating appropriate resources to achieve this.

Provides technical support to the end users in the form of troubleshooting guidelines and modifications to the system after it has been delivered

Mentors and coaches junior developers.

Identifies key SD/LE/PP/MM/PS/QM business processes, mapping requirements to SAP.

Creates data dictionaries, Smart forms, ALV and Sap scripts for clients on request.

Creates CRM RFC interfaces connections with SAP FIORI.

Creates program to accept user input and create a form, SAP Script, SMARTFOTM and ADOBE output.

Makes Exclusive enhancements to standard SAP Workflow code.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Maths.

Should have 2 A’ Levels or Equivalent.

Degree in Computer Science, or related field SAP ABAP Certified.

At least 3 years of experience developing SAP ABAP programs.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted not later than 4:30 pm on 5 July 2024 to: