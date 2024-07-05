SAP Applications Specialist - Grade D3 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above-mentioned post.

To ensure that the SAP software applications are running smoothly and efficiently, and that they meet the business needs and objectives of the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Works closely with the SAP developers, consultants, project managers and end users to understand their requirements and expectations, and to deliver solutions that are aligned with the best practices and standards of SAP

Ensures cordial and beneficial relations with the SAP Software Service Providers

Provides input to budgeting, administration, supplier contracts management and planning tasks for the ICT Division,

Takes technical lead responsibility in all SAP systern-related projects implementation ensuring that all projects are done on time and within budget.

Delivers technical and functional support of the SAP ERP system to the business.

Maintains frequent contact with Service Providers with regards SAP system support.

Ensures the SAP based systems operate reliably and efficiently in a secure environment.

Ensures security solutions put in place to secure SAP systems are always enabled and working correctly.

Ensures High Availability and Disaster Recovery of SAP solutions are in place and working correctly to detect faults, minimize malfunctions and backup systems.

Ensures that all SAP project goals are accomplished according to specifications and business objectives.

Takes lead responsibility for ongoing functional SAP support.

Ensures SAP user matrix for all implemented modules is maintained and adhered to.

Ensures system availability and optimal performance of the various ZINARA ICT systems (transit coupon, fuel levy, vehicle licensing and tolling).

Administers SAP, Pastel, Belina, Domain and Exchange Systems

Follows up on system upgrades and maintenance work carried out on all ZINARA systems to provide a correct picture on the prevailing situation as and when required

Creates and maintains documentation for server configuration, server mapping, network performance, processes, and service records. 1.17 Develops and deploys methodologies for testing systems performance and provide systerns performance statistics reports.

Conducts testing and development of disaster recovery plans to detect faults, minimize malfunctions and backup systems as ti relates to network functionality.

Ensures high availability and acceptance levels of performance of mission critical host computer resources.

Provides on-call support and problem resolution for Business applications

Troubleshoots servers and workstations to eliminate problems affecting availability of systems

Ensures revenue and operational reports are produced and sent in time. Participates in user requests reviews and tailoring of applications to meet user needs.

Continuously modifies applications and systems to suit the ever-changing business environment

Administers SAP Workflow, Business Intelligence and ABAP development.

Trains users in ERP system (SAP), Pastel, Belina, Bi Reports, 0365 and Microsoft suite.

Plan, coordinate and manage the activities related to design, development, implementation of SAP Business Applications (On-premises and Cloud based Solutions).

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Maths.

Should have 2 ‘A’ Levels or Equivalent.

Degree in Computer Science/ Information Systems or any related ICT degree.

Any certification in the SAP Modules or equivalent.

At least 4 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted not later than 4:30 pm on 5 July 2024 to: