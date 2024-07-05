SAP Business System Support Officer: FI, & MM - GRADE D2 (Harare) x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above-mentioned post.

To provide user and systems support to the ZINARA SAP ERP systems and implemented add on systems like SAP Employee Self-service (ESS) and Manager Self-service (MSS) solutions. The role encompasses analysis, and resolutions to helpdesk support problems in a timely and accurate fashion and to provide end user training and support where required for all departments. SAP Business Support Analyst provides technical assistance and guidance to users of SAP software.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists business understand SAP system or SAP module capabilities.

Gathers business requirements for the respective SAP modules.

Defines gaps between business requirements and as-is SAP module solutions.

Satisfies business requirements by configuring SAP solutions to ensure smooth system integration, enhanced functionalities, and user-friendly interfaces.

Works with ABAP and Integration developers to identify and implement custom solutions as required by business,

Defines and Create test case scenarios for business users for the various modules.

Tests and deploys solutions to production systems in conjunction with key module owners and users.

Trains the SAP end users, where necessary and preparing end user training material.

Documents SAP processes and prepares progress reports. 1.10 Keeps informed of the latest SAP updates, developments, and offerings.

Utilizes SAP software to determine and communicate changes needed in business processes.

Participates in managing SAP system application security solutions.

Provides day-to-day technical systems support to users for all financial and HR/payroll applications.

Creates, maintains, updates, and distributes written documentation SAP manuals for users.

Performs acceptance testing of new and/or modified SAP customizations by developing test data and calculating expected results, executes programs and procedures; reviews output and evaluates systems.

Acts as an information resource to employees concerning SAP modules; researches and resolves problems.

Troubleshoots SAP modules (MM, FI, HCM) problems and takes corrective action.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O’ Levels including English and Maths.

Should have 2 A’ Levels or Equivalent.

Degree in Information System/Computer.

Science or related field, SAP Certification in FI/MM/HCM or equivalent.

At least 3 years’ relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted not later than 4:30 pm on 5 July 2024 to: