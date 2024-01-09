Secretary/ Receptionist - CMED Bulawayo (Grade: 7)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Human Resource Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives all telephone calls timeously in line with professional best practices.

Ensures courteous routing of calls from public, clients and all staff members timeously

Harmoniously and respectfully directs clients to the required staff members.

Typing all the correspondences from Management and staff.

Controls the movement of correspondences up to the time they are with the Originator.

Taking minutes in Management meetings.

Booking appointments for the Regional Manager.

Keeping a diary for the Regional Manager’s appointments and other business schedules.

Receives visitors and directs them to relevant offices.

Maintaining the reception area in a neat and tidy condition.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including Mathematics and English language.

Diploma in Secretarial Studies or equivalent.

ICDL will be an added advantage.

At least 2-3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “Secretary / Receptionist” to:

The Human Resource Officer