Security Guards (Gweru, Harare, Kwekwe & Zvishavane campuses)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide day and night guard duties at university premises and property to ensure their safety.

Conduct crime prevention patrols and scene management in areas of responsibility.

Provide advice and support to the University community on security matters.

Provide access control services.

Provide escort for cash in transit.

Manage risks that may lead to loss of assets and or value.

Create a conducive atmosphere to promote a healthy learning environment.

Perform any other lawful duty that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language.

Basic training in security from a recognized institution.

At least two (2) years of working experience in the security sector.

No criminal record.

Should be able to demonstrate the ability to operate a computer.

The candidate should be 45 years and below, a self-starter, physically fit and can withstand extended working hours.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:

Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)