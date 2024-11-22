Security Guards (Gweru, Harare, Kwekwe & Zvishavane campuses)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide day and night guard duties at university premises and property to ensure their safety.
- Conduct crime prevention patrols and scene management in areas of responsibility.
- Provide advice and support to the University community on security matters.
- Provide access control services.
- Provide escort for cash in transit.
- Manage risks that may lead to loss of assets and or value.
- Create a conducive atmosphere to promote a healthy learning environment.
- Perform any other lawful duty that may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language.
- Basic training in security from a recognized institution.
- At least two (2) years of working experience in the security sector.
- No criminal record.
- Should be able to demonstrate the ability to operate a computer.
- The candidate should be 45 years and below, a self-starter, physically fit and can withstand extended working hours.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:
Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.