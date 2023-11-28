Pindula|Search Pindula
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd

Security Guards (Harare)

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Dec. 01, 2023
Job Description

Security Guards Needed Urgently

Applications are invited from suitable, qualified and experienced persons to fill in the contract position that has arisen.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The security guard is responsible for recording the name of visitors,patrolling the property and apprehending trespassers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Report to supervisor on a regular basis.
  • Physical strength and fitness [if you're not fit will not qualify.
  • Age 30 -50.
  • Will to undergo further security training.
  • Trained to hold Fire Arm [fit and strong].
  • Dog handler.
  • Candidate should stay.....Location Chitungwiza and Waterfalls.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and experienced candidates to send CVs to: peterdzumbunu3@gmail.com

Deadline: 01 December 2023

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.

