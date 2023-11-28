Security Guards (Harare)

Job Description

Security Guards Needed Urgently

Applications are invited from suitable, qualified and experienced persons to fill in the contract position that has arisen.

Duties and Responsibilities

The security guard is responsible for recording the name of visitors,patrolling the property and apprehending trespassers.

Qualifications and Experience

Report to supervisor on a regular basis.

Physical strength and fitness [if you're not fit will not qualify.

Age 30 -50.

Will to undergo further security training.

Trained to hold Fire Arm [fit and strong].

Dog handler.

Candidate should stay.....Location Chitungwiza and Waterfalls.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and experienced candidates to send CVs to: peterdzumbunu3@gmail.com