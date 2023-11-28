Security Guards (Harare)
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Job Description
Security Guards Needed Urgently
Applications are invited from suitable, qualified and experienced persons to fill in the contract position that has arisen.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The security guard is responsible for recording the name of visitors,patrolling the property and apprehending trespassers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Report to supervisor on a regular basis.
- Physical strength and fitness [if you're not fit will not qualify.
- Age 30 -50.
- Will to undergo further security training.
- Trained to hold Fire Arm [fit and strong].
- Dog handler.
- Candidate should stay.....Location Chitungwiza and Waterfalls.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and experienced candidates to send CVs to: peterdzumbunu3@gmail.com
Deadline: 01 December 2023
