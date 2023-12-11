Security Guards (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to Security Sergeants, the incumbents will be responsible but not limited to the following;

Duties and Responsibilities

Guarding property against fire, damage, theft or other hazards through physical patrolling of the premises.

Observing signs of crime or disorder and reporting any disturbances.

Acting lawfully in direct defense of life and property.

Apprehending criminals and evicting violators.

Monitoring and controlling access at building entrances and vehicle gates and assisting with premise directions.

Identifying and reporting unusual, suspicious, or hazardous situations.

Providing information and assistance to public visiting work premises.

Operating and maintaining security equipment.

Producing and maintaining security related reports.

Performing any other related tasks that may be assigned by superiors from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least three years’ experience working in a reputable organization.

Attributes:

Ability to use firearms.

Knowledge of security operations or procedures.

Good communication Skills.

Physical Fitness.

Traceable References.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com