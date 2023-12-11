Security Guards (Harare)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
Reporting to Security Sergeants, the incumbents will be responsible but not limited to the following;
Duties and Responsibilities
- Guarding property against fire, damage, theft or other hazards through physical patrolling of the premises.
- Observing signs of crime or disorder and reporting any disturbances.
- Acting lawfully in direct defense of life and property.
- Apprehending criminals and evicting violators.
- Monitoring and controlling access at building entrances and vehicle gates and assisting with premise directions.
- Identifying and reporting unusual, suspicious, or hazardous situations.
- Providing information and assistance to public visiting work premises.
- Operating and maintaining security equipment.
- Producing and maintaining security related reports.
- Performing any other related tasks that may be assigned by superiors from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least three years’ experience working in a reputable organization.
Attributes:
- Ability to use firearms.
- Knowledge of security operations or procedures.
- Good communication Skills.
- Physical Fitness.
- Traceable References.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com
Deadline: 06 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Job Vacancy
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Air Zimbabwe
Security Officers x7
Deadline: