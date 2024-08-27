Security Guards Wanted (Bulawayo)

Job Description

SECURICO Security Services shall be recruiting Security operatives on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday (2nd, 3rd & 4th of September 2024 at 0700hrs)

Venue: No 224 L.Takawira & Clark Road, Suburbs Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

O Level Certificate, result slip or relevant qualification.

21 - 55 years (Male Security Operatives).

28 - 45 years (Female Security Operatives).

Other

How to Apply

Please bring your original O level certificates and any other relevant professional and educational certificate, training gear, national ID card, Pen & covid-19 vaccination card and be ready to pass the entry test by 50% and above.