Security Guards x5 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned positions that have arisen at the Women’s University in Africa:
- Location: Bulawayo Campus
- Duration: Full-time
Duties and Responsibilities
- Safeguarding students, staff and visitors at the University premises.
- Guarding property against fire, damage, theft or other hazards through physical patrolling of the premises.
- Observing signs of crime or disorder and investigating disturbances.
- Acting lawfully in direct defense of life and property.
- Apprehending criminals, supplying statements to police and testifying as witnesses in courts.
- Monitoring and controlling access at building entrances and vehicle gates and assisting with on-campus directions.
- Identifying and reporting unusual, suspicious or hazardous situations to superiors.
- Providing information and assistance to public visiting campus premises.
- Operating and maintaining security equipment.
- Producing and maintaining security related reports.
- Performing any other related tasks that may be assigned by superiors from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language.
- Diploma or Certificate in Security Guard training.
- At least one (1) year of security guard experience in a reputable organization.
- Good understanding of legal guidelines for security and public safety.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Friday 6 September 2024 to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women’s University in Africa
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale, Harare.
Or
Hand deliver at
Women’s University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale, Harare.
NB: Women's university in africa is an equal opportunity employer and women and differently abled candidates are encouraged to apply.
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare