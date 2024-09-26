Security Guards x6
Job Description
SECURITY DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Protecting human life (students, staff and visitors), animal life (e.g. University livestock, dogs and others), property (movable and immovable), plant within the University premises.
- Maintaining law and order, preserving within the University premises.
- Guarding and patrolling the area of jurisdiction with a view to prevent crime, detect any criminal occurrences and apprehend offenders.
- Regulating access to University premises and exit points and ensuring that bonafide employees, students, visitors and stakeholders enter the premises.
- Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 ‘O’ Levels.
- Certificate in Security or proof of having received training in Security Operations from reputable accredited institutions.
- At least two (2) years relevant experience as a Security Guard or similar positions in a reputable organisation.
- No criminal record.
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Acting Principal Assistant Registrar – Human Resource
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
The deadline for submission of applications is no later than 1400 hours on 27 September 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Applicants must also submit a soft copy of all documents in a single PDF thread to; hr@msuas.ac.zw
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.