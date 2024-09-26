Security Guards x6

Job Description

SECURITY DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Protecting human life (students, staff and visitors), animal life (e.g. University livestock, dogs and others), property (movable and immovable), plant within the University premises.

Maintaining law and order, preserving within the University premises.

Guarding and patrolling the area of jurisdiction with a view to prevent crime, detect any criminal occurrences and apprehend offenders.

Regulating access to University premises and exit points and ensuring that bonafide employees, students, visitors and stakeholders enter the premises.

Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 ‘O’ Levels.

Certificate in Security or proof of having received training in Security Operations from reputable accredited institutions.

At least two (2) years relevant experience as a Security Guard or similar positions in a reputable organisation.

No criminal record.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: