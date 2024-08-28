Security Officer: Administration Department (Harare)
We seek to recruit a suitable and competent Security Officer. Reporting to the Administration Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for, maintaining a secure environment within the organisation, protecting employees, customers, assets, and ensuring compliance with security policies and procedures.
- Monitoring and ensuring security policy compliance and assisting in reviewing the policy when necessary.
- Supervision of security companies engaged by the AFC Group.
- Staff training on security matters including conducting security awareness workshops.
- Coordinating security issues with other external security stakeholders (ZRP, Security Companies etc).
- Analysing, reviewing, and recommending Bank security contracts.
- Evaluating Bank CIT services and making necessary recommendations.
- Recommending the purchasing of appropriate security devices for AFC Group.
- Monitoring and evaluating security system for entire AFC Group.
- Coordinating the ordering and servicing of AFC Group firearms including renewal of firearm licenses.
- Coordinating the patrol of Bank premises and responding to security incidents.
- Coordinating internal and external CIT services.
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration Studies/ a Diploma in Risk and Security Management or equivalent.
- Valid security license and certificate.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in security services in a banking environment.
- Clean Class 4 Drivers License.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Analytical skills.
- Firearms handling skills.
- Investigative skills.
- Undertaking of court procedures and evidence-gathering skills.
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 28 August 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
