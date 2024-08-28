Security Officer: Administration Department (Harare)

Job Description

We seek to recruit a suitable and competent Security Officer. Reporting to the Administration Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for, maintaining a secure environment within the organisation, protecting employees, customers, assets, and ensuring compliance with security policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring and ensuring security policy compliance and assisting in reviewing the policy when necessary.

Supervision of security companies engaged by the AFC Group.

Staff training on security matters including conducting security awareness workshops.

Coordinating security issues with other external security stakeholders (ZRP, Security Companies etc).

Analysing, reviewing, and recommending Bank security contracts.

Evaluating Bank CIT services and making necessary recommendations.

Recommending the purchasing of appropriate security devices for AFC Group.

Monitoring and evaluating security system for entire AFC Group.

Coordinating the ordering and servicing of AFC Group firearms including renewal of firearm licenses.

Coordinating the patrol of Bank premises and responding to security incidents.

Coordinating internal and external CIT services.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration Studies/ a Diploma in Risk and Security Management or equivalent.

Valid security license and certificate.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in security services in a banking environment.

Clean Class 4 Drivers License.

Skills & Competencies:

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Analytical skills.

Firearms handling skills.

Investigative skills.

Undertaking of court procedures and evidence-gathering skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 28 August 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.