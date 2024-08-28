Credit Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Land & Development Bank Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Credit Analyst to be bases in Mutare and reporting to the Senior Credit Manager. The Credit Analyst will be responsible for receiving and processing credit applications for Clients by assessing their creditworthiness & also evaluating the attendant credit risk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluating clients’ credit data and financial statements to determine the degree of risk involved in lending money.

Conduct thorough analysis and assessment of credit requests including new requests, changed requests and or refinancing requests.

Determine the creditworthiness of applicants and provide recommendations tied to analysis and assessment of the credit risk.

Review credit applications and perform credit checks.

Present analysis, findings, and recommendations to Business, especially findings that involve a borrower’s ability to repay.

Keep up to date with the Bank’s lending protocols.

Reconcile credit files, identifying discrepancies and variances.

Develop and prepare spreadsheets and models to support analysis of new and existing credit applications.

Keeping abreast of key issues (for example legal, market risk and compliance issues).

Assist to enhance the quality of credit applications.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Finance, Economics, Banking & Finance, Accounting or equivalent.

Two to five years of strong quantitative experience.

Impeccable understanding of financial statements, ratios, and concepts.

Experience with financial software used to analyse numerical data.

Advanced MS Excel skills.

Strong attention to detail and ability to notice discrepancies in data.

Ability to effectively manage competing deadlines in a high-pressure work environment, with varying degrees of supervision.

Strong communication skills (written and verbal) to effectively report results and decisions orally or in writing.

Ethical behaviour.

Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 28 August 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.