Security Officer x2 (Shurugwi)

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Security Officer on a Fixed Term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing security for the mining operations.

Carry out security functions with special emphasis on crime prevention and investigation.

Supervise and monitor Access Control.

Direct supervision and control of Contract Security Personnel

Maintenance of security systems and records.

Execution of security operations and processes.

Conducting Security Audits.

Patrolling Claims and Mining sites.

Liaison with State Law Enforcement agencies.

Compiling and submitting reports to the Security Superintendent.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a diploma in Security Management or equivalent awarded by a recognized professional Institute.

At least five years’ experience in the Police, Prisons or the Army.

A minimum of 5 years’ working experience in a security or loss control environment preferably in a mining or manufacturing environment.

Good communication and investigation skills.

Be of impeccable character with no criminal record.

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suit and an ERP system, preferably SAP.

Working knowledge of SHE and Quality systems. Exposure to the NOSA SHE.

System will be an added advantage.

Experience in the handling of firearms.

Experience in intelligence-led security operations.

Strong people management skills and team player.

Ability to deploy and supervise contracted security guards.

A clean class 4 driver’s licence.

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: