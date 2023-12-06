Security Officers x7

Job Description

Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd seeks to appoint dynamic and professional persons to the position of SECURITY OFFICER x7 – in the Corporate, Quality, Safety and Security Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manning entrance to prevent unauthorized access to controlled area and aircraft.

Checking and establishing the authority of persons to pass through the control points, as well as maintaining a register of persons and vehicles entering and leaving the premises.

Patrolling areas and premises, reporting suspicious circumstances or incidents to Security control room and maintaining observations and initiating preliminary investigations.

Drawing keys against signature from Security control and securing specified buildings and premises.

Escort aircraft to and from the maintenance areas and to the ramp.

Undertake ad hoc checks of contents of vehicles leaving the premises and verify that loads are in accordance with documentation.

Control traffic and parking within Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd premises.

Carrying out bank commissionaire duties at the City Air Terminal or any other designated facility.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ levels subjects.

Be at least 18 to 35 years of age.

Must have a certificate in Basic 123 (Civil Aviation Security).

At least two years’ aviation security experience.

Knowledge of firearms is an added advantage.

Must have traceable references.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a comprehensive CV and certified copies of qualifications and certificates should be submitted to: Human Resources Department or recruitment@airzimbabwe.aero

Deadline: 11 December 2023