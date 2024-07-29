Senior Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Health Company.

Reporting to the Finance Executive, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Timely preparation of IFSs compliant financial statements.

Coordinating the completion and finalization of the detailed general ledger, trial balance and the audit file on a monthly basis.

Coordinating and managing external audits including clearance of technical review queries.

Coordinating and managing internal audits including implementation of proposals raised on a timely basis.

Reviewing the monthly management packs for accuracy and compliance with the Holding company reporting requirements.

Providing input for the monthly and quarterly Finance reports.

Providing input in the preparation of the Company's annual budget.

Evaluating and monitoring plan profitability and financial performance in line with actuarial guidelines and management targets annually.

Performing and providing recommendations for all tax related planning to minimize the tax burden of the Company

Assisting with the execution of the financial strategy in support of annual corporate strategic priorities.

Ensuring effective implementation of procurement and administration policies in line with the Holding company requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a recently qualified Chartered Accountant or equivalent professional qualification.

Degree in Accounting, Finance or Related Field.

Excellent financial analysis and forecasting skills.

Strong leadership and people management ability with a proven track record in delivering performance in a leadership role.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address careers@firstmutual.co.zw, clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.