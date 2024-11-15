Senior Airport Attendant (Harare)

Job Description

Are you passionate about customer service and experienced in sales and business development within the travel and tourism industry? Impala Car Rental is looking for a dynamic Senior Airport Attendant to join our team and elevate the client experience at our Harare Airport Branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

Achieve and exceed sales targets while fostering business growth.

Develop and manage new client relationships.

Professionally receive, onboard, and off-board clients with exceptional service.

Drive business development at the airport, ensuring a seamless client experience.

Manage hires and assist with client bookings.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant qualifications in tourism, marketing, or a related field.

A minimum of 3 years of experience in sales and marketing, preferably in the tourism industry.

Strong knowledge of international markets and familiarity with international travelers.

Proven experience in managing client interactions with professionalism.

Driver’s license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your CV to: recruitment@impala.co.zw by the 14th November 2024.