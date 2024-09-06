Senior Assistant Registrar, Examinations (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa, Harare Campus.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitor examination timetables and invigilation schedules.

Efficient management and administration of the entire University examination system;

Monitor the printing of examination question papers.

Monitor and oversee the conduct of all formal University examinations.

Monitor and review the handling of examinations from Departmental level and offering guidance on relevant aspects of running examinations.

Liaise with Departments on the security and submission of question papers.

Prepare examination attendance registers and examination attendance slips.

Liaise with Departments on the appointment of External Examiners and facilitate their accommodation and travel arrangements.

Administer examinations for foreign campuses.

Compiling examination reports.

Implement policies, rules and regulations on examinations.

Examination results processing.

Monitor the processing and publication of results.

Handle students appeals and queries.

Check transcripts and certificates.

Monitor the printing of certificates and transcripts.

General planning and budgeting for all activities in the Examinations Unit.

Control the utilization of resources within the Unit.

Supervise staff and oversee the day to day running of the Unit.

Monitor, train and coach examination staff.

Service the Examination Board meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in degree in Education, Strategic Management, Business Management, Business Administration.

Bachelor’s degree in Education, Business Management or Administration.

Five (5) O’ Levels including English Language.

Two (2) A’ level passes is an added advantage.

At least five (5) years experience in a university or educational set-up as an Administrative Assistant or above.

Computer literacy.

Ability to use excel.

Problem solving skills.

Negotiation skills.

Interpersonal skill.

Good communication skills.

Ability to pay attention to detail.

High levels of accuracy.

Numeracy skills.

High levels of confidentiality, professionalism and integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Friday 6 September 2024 to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources & Administration