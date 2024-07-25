Senior Data Governance and Resilience Architect (Harare)

Job Description

AAn exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Senior Data Governance and Resilience Architect within the Group Information Technology Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contribute to the development and enforcement of data governance policies, standards, and procedures.

Design data protection, security, availability compliance tests, documents expected outcomes and shares knowledge and insights with stakeholders.

Respond to risk management and audit issues related to data governance.

Test business software solutions for data-related vulnerabilities before deployment.

Establish and manage a governance framework for data use in compliance with various regulations.

Review and negotiate privacy and security terms in contracts with stakeholders, vendors, and third parties.

Serve as the primary contact for internal business regarding data governance rules and manage internal data governance activities.

Develop and implement disaster recovery plans to ensure data protection and continuity of operations.

Ensure regular updates and maintenance of disaster recovery plans to align with evolving threats and business needs.

Generate reports on data governance and Personal Identifiable Information data requests.

Assist in developing, implementing, and maintaining a training program for staff on data governance and data protection.

Establish a governance framework to manage data use in compliance with the Zimbabwe Cybersecurity and Data Protection Act, GDPR, Business Continuity Management Systems framework and other applicable regulations, including developing templates for data collection, assisting with data mapping, and vendor management reviews.

Develop the Privacy Incident and Data Breach Management program in partnership with the relevant internal parties.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in information systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized university.

Industry recognized Data Governance and Resilience qualifications such as Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO), CRISC, CISA, Certified ISO22301 Lead Implementer (Business Continuity Management System), Certified ISO27001 Lead Implementer (Information Security Management Systems), Certified ISO27701 Lead Implementer (Privacy Information Management System).

At least 5 Years’ experience in IT Data Governance, Security, IT Disaster recovery and resilience, Data Privacy and Protection.

Good understanding of Data Governance, I.T Disaster Recovery, Data Protection and Risk management areas of IT.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for.

Click HERE To Apply.