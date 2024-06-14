Senior Divisional Officer Grade 11
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Recommends formulation and implementation of Brigade mobilization policy.
- Attends to fire and other incidents in response to calls.
- Provides back up services and mobilizes equipment to cover serious fires or accidents.
- Maintains statistics for fire incidents.
- Approves schemes for new hydrant installation and connections.
- Maintains regular reports of the state of Fire Tenders and appliances
- Recommends to the Chief Fire Officer the type of equipment and appliances to be purchased.
- In charge of Fire Brigade training programmes.
- Co -ordinates exams under Zimbabwe Fire Services Examination Branch and Institutions of Fire Engineers.
- Partakes in budget formulation for divisions.
- Supervises Public Building inspections for certification.
- Investigates the circumstances of serious fires with special or unusual features.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be a Corporate Member of the Institute of Fire Engineers.
- Graduate of the Fire Engineers or equivalent.
- Clean class 2 Drivers Licence.
- At least five (5) years experience in Fire Brigade at supervisory level.
- Problem solving, decision making and leadership skills are essential including the ability to take command at the scene of accident.
- Computer literacy an added advantage.
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three (3) professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
Not later than Thursday, 20 June 2024
The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
C. DUBE TOWN CLERK
