Senior Finance Officer

This position will report to the Finance and Operations Director for ACCE Project and will be responsible for providing constant financial reporting to Senior Management Team (SMT) on the status of project budgets. He/she will be responsible for reviewing and posting transactions captured in the accounting system as well as providing technical support to the finance team on any issues relating to the system. He/she will be responsible for ensuring timely month-end close and submission of the relevant month-end reports to the funder and to SMT. He/she will also provide oversight and direction to the finance team on VAT claims and reporting for USAID.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare periodic financial reports for submission to SMT and the funder as required.

Provide support to the Finance and Operations Director in budget forecasting, budget monitoring, and financial reporting.

Analyse budget patterns and project expenditures and inform senior management of any anticipated budget overruns.

Manage the operational cash account and develop cash flow projections for cash funded activities and ensure availability of cash.

Monitor receivable accounts and prepare monthly balance sheet reconciliations.

Review expenditures to ensure that they are accurately recorded, adequately supported and are in line with ZHI policies and funder regulations ensuring that data integrity, internal controls, and audit trails are maintained throughout all transactions.

Assist HR in the preparation of monthly payroll, tax, pension, and other statutory remittances.

Review budgets and financial reports for sub-recipients.

Build the capacity of finance staff in financial management support and reporting and provide professional support to them.

Ensure availability of funds for program activities through timely submission of request for funds to the funder.

Support the process of developing cost proposals in response to RFA’s, RFP’s and unsolicited proposals for new funding opportunities as needed.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

BS/BA degree in Accounting and Finance, or its recognized equivalent.

CA, CPA, ACA, ICAN, CIMA, CFE, or any other relevant professional qualification is required.

MS/MA degree in Accounting, Finance, and Business Administration or its recognized equivalent is an added advantage.

Minimum 5 years of progressive experience responsible for accounting and finance management of which 3 years should have been in a supervisory role with experience in financial management and reporting.

Familiarity with U.S. Government funding and or other donor-funded programs, contracting and auditing standards as they apply to the effective management of multi-year funds are required.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Knowledge of local and donor contractual requirements and regulations.

Knowledge of generally accepted accounting, budgeting, and fiscal control theory and practices.

Budget development skills with multi-funding sources and general ledger skills.

Relevant software skills including automated accounting software and database spreadsheets.

Ability to work with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff and sub-recipients.

Report to supervisor on budget variances and status on a regular basis.

Routine coordination with ZHI employees and consultants, on-site and in the field.

Demonstrated analytical skills in the interpretation of budgetary, financial and related management information.

Strong organizational skills and ability to prioritize and handle work pressure.

Excellent numerical, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Perform detail-oriented work with a high level of accuracy; Maintain confidentiality for sensitive issues or projects and use judgment and decision-making to execute duties and responsibilities.

Must exhibit high levels of professionalism, integrity, and ethical values at all times.

Must possess excellent time management skills, both in planning and organizing work to meet deadlines.

Ability to effectively communicate financial and internal control issues to staff with little or no financial background.

Ability to travel a minimum of 25%.

How to Apply

Click HERE to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.org.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.