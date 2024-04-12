Senior ICT Auditor: Banking (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an assertive, organized and energetic auditor with ICT auditing experience. The role has responsibility for the delivery of audits in the Banking and Investment portfolios within Old Mutual Zimbabwe according to an annual audit plan as well as management requests. This role will support the Audit Manager(s): Banking, and ICT & Change in executing on audits and managing stakeholder relationships.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contribute to the development of the portfolio/s audit plan including the update and maintenance of the audit universe and identification of emerging ICT risks;

Execute and deliver the audit plan and management requests timeously;

Contribute towards the enhanced awareness of ICT emerging for the relevant portfolios;

Ensure audits are conducted as per the Group Internal Audit (GIA) Methodology and that the quality and performance standards are maintained at all times;

Delivery of impactful audit reports with well thought out management actions and due dates;

Facilitate the agreement of audit findings and ratings with the relevant stakeholders;

Analyse root causes of issues identified and make recommendation to management to improve the control environment accordingly as necessary;

Execute on the issues assurance plan and ensure it is executed timeously and within quality standards.

Customer:

Support the Audit Managers in managing stakeholder engagement and relationships across the relevant portfolio/s; and

Operations: