Senior ICT Auditor: Banking (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an assertive, organized and energetic auditor with ICT auditing experience. The role has responsibility for the delivery of audits in the Banking and Investment portfolios within Old Mutual Zimbabwe according to an annual audit plan as well as management requests. This role will support the Audit Manager(s): Banking, and ICT & Change in executing on audits and managing stakeholder relationships.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Contribute to the development of the portfolio/s audit plan including the update and maintenance of the audit universe and identification of emerging ICT risks;
- Execute and deliver the audit plan and management requests timeously;
- Contribute towards the enhanced awareness of ICT emerging for the relevant portfolios;
- Ensure audits are conducted as per the Group Internal Audit (GIA) Methodology and that the quality and performance standards are maintained at all times;
- Delivery of impactful audit reports with well thought out management actions and due dates;
- Facilitate the agreement of audit findings and ratings with the relevant stakeholders;
- Analyse root causes of issues identified and make recommendation to management to improve the control environment accordingly as necessary;
- Execute on the issues assurance plan and ensure it is executed timeously and within quality standards.
Customer:
- Support the Audit Managers in managing stakeholder engagement and relationships across the relevant portfolio/s; and
Operations:
- Oversee and lead junior auditors and support monthly reporting process by engaging line 1 and line 2; and
- Comply with IIA Code of Ethics and GIA Policies and Procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Possession of a degree in IT or Computer Science Degree/Information Systems/Cybersecurity or Data Science.
- Professional qualifications such as CISA, CISM, or other data or cybersecurity qualifications.
- CIA qualification is an added advantage.
- At least 3 years relevant internal audit experience preferably in an insurance or banking environment.
- Proven working experience as a Senior Internal Auditor.
- Proven knowledge of internal auditing standards and professional practices, Code of Conduct rules and regulations.
- Ability to lead an audit assignment from planning, fieldwork through to reporting.
- Experience of client relationship management at senior levels.
Core competencies:
- Execution.
- Collaboration.
- Customer First.
- Innovation (Perspective).
- Personal Mastery (Learning).
Technical competencies:
- High Level of Computer Literacy.
- Preferable Audit Software (e.g. TeamMate Suite, ACL).
- Internal Auditing Methodologies.
- Business Process Analysis.
- Risk Analysis & Control Assessment Techniques.
- Analytical Tools.
- Report writing.
- Professional Ethics..
- Business Acumen.
- Internal Audit Management.
- Critical Thinking.
- Communication skills.
- Improvement and Innovation.
Other
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.