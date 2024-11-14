Senior Internal Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

The role is responsible for the delivery of the approved Insurance and Investments Portfolio audit assignments within the group. This role supports the Audit Manager(s) responsible for business audits in executing the Insurance and Investments Portfolio Audit Plan and managing stakeholder relationships.

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivery of Services:

Contribute to the development of the portfolio/s audit plan including the update and maintenance of the audit universe and identification of emerging risks.

Execute and deliver the audit plan and management requests timeously.

Contribute towards the enhanced awareness of emerging risk for the relevant portfolios.

Ensure audits are conducted as per the Group Internal Audit (GIA) Methodology and that the quality and performance standards are maintained at all times.

Delivery of impactful audit reports with well-thought-out management actions and due dates.

Facilitate the agreement of audit findings and ratings with the relevant stakeholders.

Analyse root causes of issues identified and make recommendations to management to improve the control environment accordingly as necessary.

Execute the issues assurance plan and ensure it is executed timeously and within quality standards.

Customer: