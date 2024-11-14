Senior Internal Auditor (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
The role is responsible for the delivery of the approved Insurance and Investments Portfolio audit assignments within the group. This role supports the Audit Manager(s) responsible for business audits in executing the Insurance and Investments Portfolio Audit Plan and managing stakeholder relationships.
Duties and Responsibilities
Delivery of Services:
- Contribute to the development of the portfolio/s audit plan including the update and maintenance of the audit universe and identification of emerging risks.
- Execute and deliver the audit plan and management requests timeously.
- Contribute towards the enhanced awareness of emerging risk for the relevant portfolios.
- Ensure audits are conducted as per the Group Internal Audit (GIA) Methodology and that the quality and performance standards are maintained at all times.
- Delivery of impactful audit reports with well-thought-out management actions and due dates.
- Facilitate the agreement of audit findings and ratings with the relevant stakeholders.
- Analyse root causes of issues identified and make recommendations to management to improve the control environment accordingly as necessary.
- Execute the issues assurance plan and ensure it is executed timeously and within quality standards.
Customer:
- Support the Audit Manager(s) in managing stakeholder engagement and relationships across the relevant portfolio/s; and engage line managers for effective auditing of targeted business areas.
Operations:
- Oversee and lead junior auditors and support the monthly reporting process by engaging line 1 and line 2; and Comply with IIA Code of Ethics and GIA Policies and Procedures
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Accountancy (Required), Bachelors Degree (B) (Required).
- Skills: Accounting, Accounting, Action Planning, Audit Engagements, Auditing, Auditing Standards, Audit Management, Audit Methodology, Audit Planning, Audit Reporting, Audit Software, Budgeting, Business, Business Audits, Business Management, Business Units, Client Relationship Building, Client Service, Code Of Ethical Conduct, Codes of Conduct, Communication, Computer Literacy, Control Assessment, Core Competencies, Corporate Governance {+ 29 more}.
Other
