Senior Manager -Investment Banking (Harare)
Job Description
The Senior Manager -Investment Banking oversees the investment banking activities, focusing on client relationship management, deal origination and execution, and strategic advisory.
The Investment Banking Manager leads financial transactions such as financing deals, while providing strategic advice on growth opportunities and market trends. The role involves managing and mentoring junior staff, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and conducting market research and financial analysis to identify opportunities and mitigate risks. Ultimately, the Senior Manager Investment Banking drives the division's success through effective leadership and execution of financial strategies.
Duties and Responsibilities
Deal Origination:
- Client Engagement: Identify and engage with potential clients to understand their financial needs and objectives. Build and maintain strong relationships to generate new business opportunities.
- Market Research: Conduct comprehensive market research to identify trends, opportunities, and potential clients. Utilize market insights to inform deal origination strategies.
- Pitch Preparation: Prepare and deliver compelling pitch presentations to prospective clients, showcasing the firm's capabilities and proposed solutions.
- Develop recommendations to the Bank for product offerings, private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and valuations.
- Custom-develop corporate investment banking strategies for clients and the Bank.
- Issue market instruments for purposes of raising funds and Identify potential investors.
Transaction Execution:
- Financial Modelling: Development of various types of financial models to value debt and equity for mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising transactions.
- Financial Analysis: Conduct in-depth financial analysis, including valuation, due diligence, and risk assessment, to evaluate potential transactions and support decision-making.
- Documentation: Lead the preparation and review of transaction documentation, including investment memoranda, management presentations, and property investments to avoid losses. Ensure all documents meet regulatory standards and client requirements.
Transaction Administration:
- Mandate Preparation: Oversee the preparation and management of mandates for new transactions, ensuring all necessary approvals and documentation are in place.
- Fee Note Administration: Oversee the preparation and issuance of fee notes for completed transactions. Ensure accuracy and timely submission of fee notes.
- Payments Administration: Manage the administration of payments related to transactions, ensuring timely and accurate processing of fees and other financial obligations.
- Perform due diligence, research, analysis, and documentation of live transactions.
- Monitor market trends and developments to inform property investment decisions.
Staff Management and Development:
- In supervising subordinates, ensure that regular meetings are held to assess transaction progress, check budget progress and deal with any risks inherent in the deals. The position is hands on such that on a daily basis subordinates have unhindered access during deal execution and client meetings.
- Team Leadership: Lead and mentor managers and analysts, providing guidance, training, and support to ensure high performance and professional development.
- Work Allocation: Oversee the allocation of work among analysts, ensuring efficient use of resources and timely completion of tasks.
- Quality Assurance: Review and approve the work of analysts, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and alignment with organizational standards.
- Ensure that staff pursues goals and training to maximize their potential.
Risk Management:
- Monitor all investment portfolios of the Bank and urgently provide mitigating solutions for any associated risks to avoid or limit any losses to the Bank.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Business Administration, or related field.
- MBA or relevant professional certification (e.g., CFA) is an added advantage.
- At least 10 years’ experience in Investment Banking, with a proven track record in deal origination, transaction execution, and client relationship management.
- Strong financial modelling, analytical, and documentation skills.
- Excellent leadership and team management abilities.
- In-depth knowledge of the market, investment banking trends and financial forecasts
- Extensive knowledge of Structured and Trade Finance, Corporate Finance and Project Management principles.
- An understanding of the Zimbabwean investment regulatory environment.
- A good appreciation and knowledge of Risk Management, covering Operational Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, and Credit Risk
- Previous experience in a Banking environment and proven experience in managing staff.
Special Skills and Competencies:
- Strategic Thinking: Ability to develop and implement effective strategies to achieve organizational goals.
- Client Focus: Strong commitment to understanding and meeting client needs.
- Analytical Skills: Proficiency in financial analysis and modelling to support decision-making.
- Attention to Detail: High level of accuracy and attention to detail in all aspects of work.
- Exceptional communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.
- Perform the investment banker role with the highest ethics and comply with national, international and company regulations.
Other
