Senior Procurement Specialist

Job Description

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for Procurement of goods and services.

Developing and preparing bids and contracts in line with PPDPA Act.

Contribute to the development of procurement of procurement procedures.

Collaborate with users, vendors and technical experts in preparing specifications.

Performing and other duties as assigned by the Director Procurement.

Preparing of procurement Reports and Annual plans.

Supervising role.

Any other duties assigned by the Director Procurement Management Unit from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

BCOM in Supply Chain Management or Purchasing and Supply.

MSC in Supply Chain is an added advantage.

Member of a professional Board such as CIPS or ZIPS.

At least four (4) years relevant work experience.

Have knowledge of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act (PPDPA Act), ESP systems.

A clean class 4 driver’s licence a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six sets applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees and a one page marketing, information and public relations plan addressed to: