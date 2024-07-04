Senior Support Analyst: Digital Banking (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Senior Support Analyst – Digital Channels within the Group Information Technology Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deploy new applications, major and minor upgrades to existing internet banking, Swift system and mobile application systems.

Maintaining and supporting the exiting platforms to meet the service level agreements.

Conducting regular reviews of systems and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement areas.

Supervise the resolution of incidents as per the incident management guidelines and ensure calls do not always go overdue.

Monitor proactive capacity management activities on IT Digital channels system to prevent service disruptions.

Manage changes and system enhancements on the digital bulk payment systems as per CBZ Change Management guidelines.

Identify and manage risks associated with IT Digital channels system.

Ensure that all exceptions raised on IT Digital channels system by auditors are addressed timeously and avoid repeats.

Develop processes and procedures for IT Channels Internet Banking system.

Set operating standards for IT Channels digital bulk payment systems analysts.

Provide information on digital bulk payment capabilities and constraints to other IT Units, Business and to Project Management teams.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized institution

ITIL Foundation certification an added advantage.

4-6 years’ experience working with information technologies and systems analysis preferably in Internet banking and mobile app support or Digital channels support environment.

Experience in supervising a team that works 24 hours.

In depth knowledge of Channel based systems, Integrations and project management.

Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for.

Click HERE To Apply.