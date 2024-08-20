September 2024 Intake: Rehabilitation Technicians’ Training School
Job Description
Ministry of Health and Child Care
Applications are invited from suitable candidates for a Diploma in Medical Rehabilitation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 ‘O’ level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language and a science subject.
- Practical subjects: Woodwork, Metalwork, Fashion and Fabrics, Food and Nutrition are excluded.
Please note:
- Candidates should not have more than two (2) sittings at ‘O’ level
- Applicants must attach certified copies of their Birth certificates, National ID card or valid passport, academic certificates and marriage certificate where applicable to a handwritten application letter.
- Result slips will not be accepted.
- All applicants to enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope and contact telephone or cell phone numbers on application letters.
- Cut off age for applicants is thirty-five (35) years for non-uniformed forces and forty (40) years for uniformed forces.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be addressed:
The Medical Superintendent
Att: The Principal Tutor
Marondera Provincial Hospital
Rehabilitation Technicians’ Training School
Box 20
MARONDERA
Applications with certified documents must be delivered at Marondera Provincial Hospital. International applications may be sent through email to: lchagwesha@mohcc.gov.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. No application processing fee and/or interview fee will be charged, for enquiries use the following contact lines +26365 24876-9. Canvassing will lead to disqualification.
Deadline: 10 September 2024
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) is the government ministry responsible for health in Zimbabwe. Its functions are to keep as many people as possible in good Health in the Community. To provide appropriate quality services for those needing care in the community. To provide high quality hospital services at the appropriate level for those requiring that form of treatment and care.