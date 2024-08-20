September 2024 Intake: Rehabilitation Technicians’ Training School

Candidates should not have more than two (2) sittings at ‘O’ level

Applicants must attach certified copies of their Birth certificates, National ID card or valid passport, academic certificates and marriage certificate where applicable to a handwritten application letter.

Result slips will not be accepted.

All applicants to enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope and contact telephone or cell phone numbers on application letters.

Cut off age for applicants is thirty-five (35) years for non-uniformed forces and forty (40) years for uniformed forces.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be addressed:

The Medical Superintendent

Att: The Principal Tutor

Marondera Provincial Hospital

Rehabilitation Technicians’ Training School

Box 20

MARONDERA

Applications with certified documents must be delivered at Marondera Provincial Hospital. International applications may be sent through email to: lchagwesha@mohcc.gov.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. No application processing fee and/or interview fee will be charged, for enquiries use the following contact lines +26365 24876-9. Canvassing will lead to disqualification.

Deadline: 10 September 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message