Service Advisor (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for this position that has arisen at our Masasa Branch reporting to the Service Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure speedy maintenance and repair through clear identification of customer needs and accurate job card preparation.
- Responsible for ensuring that the service department contributes to customer satisfaction by providing excellent customer care & strengthening customer relationships for both existing customers and prospective clients.
- Ensure vehicle cleanliness though use of vehicle protection materials (seat covers, floor mats etc.)
- Provide clear cost estimates, monitor the work progress, and keep customers informed of additional work done, changes to cost and completion times.
- Ensure proper explanation of customer invoices in terms of all parts, labor, and lubricants & consumables charges.
- Actively promote the services and benefits of the distributor service parts departments to all customers.
- Perform any other duties as assigned to me from time to time.
- Take necessary actions to address, resolve and follow-up all customer complaints in the shortest possible time.
- Ensure that all customer vehicles are clean and ready according to the promised completion time.
- Carry out the service delivery to the customers using the "7- Steps Service procedures" & adhere to
- TSM & Toyota Standards basic requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 O levels including Maths and English ; A Levels and Higher Tertiary qualifications would be an added advantage.
- A minimum of 2-year post-qualification experience in a similar role or professional working environment.
- Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work under pressure, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office.
Personal Attributes:
- Customer-centric: Passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences.
- Proactive: Takes initiative, anticipates needs, and resolves issues promptly.
- Positive attitude: Maintains a friendly, approachable, and professional demeanour.
- Organized: Manages multiple tasks, prioritizes, and maintains accurate records.
- Team player: Collaborates effectively with colleagues to achieve shared goals.
- Integrity: Demonstrates honesty, transparency, and ethical behavior.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to: recruitment@toyota.co.zw
Deadline: 05 August 2024
Toyota Zimbabwe
Toyota Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd was initially established in 1961 by Derek Friend under the name Mobile Motors. The name changed to Toyota Zimbabwe in 1994 when Lonrho came on board when they got in to an equal partnership agreement with Mobile motors.
In 2001, Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan, which is a subsidiary company of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, trading company for Toyota Motor Vehicles & Spare Parts took 100% ownership of Toyota Zimbabwe. Toyota Zimbabwe is the official distributor of all new Toyota Vehicles and Hino Trucks; genuine Toyota and Hino Parts. We also have well equipped Service Centres with qualified technicians to service and repair motor vehicles, trucks and buses.
Toyota Zimbabwe has a head office in Harare and a branch in Bulawayo as well a wide daler network around Zimbabwe guaranteeing customers of service any where in the country.