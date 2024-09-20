Service Advisor (Masvingo & Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that have arisen in the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To receive customers and define the customer concerns.
- To carry out the interactive reception process with all the customers.
- Maintains automotive records by recording problems and corrective actions planned.
- Develops estimates by costing materials, supplies, and Labour, calculating customer's payment, including deductibles.
- Ensuring customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.
- Ensuring that all warrant procedures are observed.
- Ensuring that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least Class 2 qualified Journeyman.
- A Sales/Marketing qualification is an added.
- Class 4 Driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw no later than Wednesday 25th of September 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.