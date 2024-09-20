Service Advisor (Masvingo & Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that have arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

To receive customers and define the customer concerns.

To carry out the interactive reception process with all the customers.

Maintains automotive records by recording problems and corrective actions planned.

Develops estimates by costing materials, supplies, and Labour, calculating customer's payment, including deductibles.

Ensuring customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.

Ensuring that all warrant procedures are observed.

Ensuring that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.

Qualifications and Experience

At least Class 2 qualified Journeyman.

A Sales/Marketing qualification is an added.

Class 4 Driver’s license.

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw no later than Wednesday 25th of September 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.