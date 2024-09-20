Pindula|Search Pindula
Croco Motors

Service Advisor (Masvingo & Harare)

Croco Motors
Sep. 25, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that have arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To receive customers and define the customer concerns.
  • To carry out the interactive reception process with all the customers.
  • Maintains automotive records by recording problems and corrective actions planned.
  • Develops estimates by costing materials, supplies, and Labour, calculating customer's payment, including deductibles.
  • Ensuring customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.
  • Ensuring that all warrant procedures are observed.
  • Ensuring that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least Class 2 qualified Journeyman.
  • A Sales/Marketing qualification is an added.
  • Class 4 Driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw no later than Wednesday 25th of September 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

