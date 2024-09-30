Service Centre Operations Managers (Boka & Borrowdale)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the positions which have arisen within POSB's retail banking division.
Reporting to the Service Centre Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for administering branch operations to meet and exceed customer expectations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cash management.
- Enforcement of internal controls.
- Loan transaction and approvals.
- Strategy and budgetary control.
- Voice of the customer and service delivery management.
- Security and risk management.
- Management of alternative service arrangements.
- Analytics and reporting.
- Staff management and administration.
Qualifications and Experience
- Business degree or equivalent.
- Full IOBZ diploma.
- At least three years of supervisory experience in a retail banking environment.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their resume and cover letter to: recruitment@posb.co.zw not later than 02 October 2024. Please include "the position and preferred location" in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. POSB is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion.Generate a Whatsapp Message
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.