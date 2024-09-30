Service Centre Operations Managers (Boka & Borrowdale)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the positions which have arisen within POSB's retail banking division.

Reporting to the Service Centre Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for administering branch operations to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cash management.

Enforcement of internal controls.

Loan transaction and approvals.

Strategy and budgetary control.

Voice of the customer and service delivery management.

Security and risk management.

Management of alternative service arrangements.

Analytics and reporting.

Staff management and administration.

Qualifications and Experience

Business degree or equivalent.

Full IOBZ diploma.

At least three years of supervisory experience in a retail banking environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their resume and cover letter to: recruitment@posb.co.zw not later than 02 October 2024. Please include "the position and preferred location" in the subject line.