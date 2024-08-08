SHEQ Attache (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Paints Inc is looking for a student on attachment, to join their SHEQ department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in conducting risk assessments and inspections to identify potential hazards in the workplace.

Help in the development and implementation of health and safety policies and procedures.

Support in organizing and delivering health and safety training programs for employees.

Participate in incident investigations and help in identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions.

Assist in maintaining health and safety records and documentation.

Support the Health and Safety team in keeping up to date with relevant health and safety legislation.

Collaborate with different departments to promote a culture of safety and well-being in the workplace.

Qualifications and Experience

Currently pursuing a degree in Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Health, or a related field.

Knowledge of health and safety regulations and best practices is a plus.

Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work well in a team and independently.

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Wednesday 14 August 2024