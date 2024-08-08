SHEQ Attache (Harare)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paints Inc is looking for a student on attachment, to join their SHEQ department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in conducting risk assessments and inspections to identify potential hazards in the workplace.
- Help in the development and implementation of health and safety policies and procedures.
- Support in organizing and delivering health and safety training programs for employees.
- Participate in incident investigations and help in identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions.
- Assist in maintaining health and safety records and documentation.
- Support the Health and Safety team in keeping up to date with relevant health and safety legislation.
- Collaborate with different departments to promote a culture of safety and well-being in the workplace.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently pursuing a degree in Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Health, or a related field.
- Knowledge of health and safety regulations and best practices is a plus.
- Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work well in a team and independently.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office applications.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Wednesday 14 August 2024
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
