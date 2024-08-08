Pindula|Search Pindula
SHEQ Attache (Harare)

Aug. 14, 2024
Job Description

Nash Paints Inc is looking for a student on attachment, to join their SHEQ department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist in conducting risk assessments and inspections to identify potential hazards in the workplace.
  • Help in the development and implementation of health and safety policies and procedures.
  • Support in organizing and delivering health and safety training programs for employees.
  • Participate in incident investigations and help in identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions.
  • Assist in maintaining health and safety records and documentation.
  • Support the Health and Safety team in keeping up to date with relevant health and safety legislation.
  • Collaborate with different departments to promote a culture of safety and well-being in the workplace.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Currently pursuing a degree in Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Health, or a related field.
  • Knowledge of health and safety regulations and best practices is a plus.
  • Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work well in a team and independently.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office applications.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Wednesday 14 August 2024

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

