RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

SHEQ Officer (Harare)

Sep. 10, 2024
Sep. 10, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reporting and participating in the investigation of near misses, incidents and non-conformities.
  • Conduct stop and fix for all unsafe conditions/practices.
  • Participate in all activities in line with ISO14001:2015 ,45001:2018 and 9001:2015
  • Adhere to all SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, and QUALITY LEGISLATION, STARNDARDS, and PROCEDURES at all times.
  • Comply with electrical safety, confined space, working at heights, isolation, and all work permit procedure whenever applicable.
  • Ensure you do not perform work that you not appropriately trained and appointed or allow any other employee to do so.
  • Preserve company property.
  • Participate in the following SHEQ activities;
  • Attend daily toolboxes
  • Attend monthly SHE meetings
  • Sends daily, weekly, and monthly SHEQ statistics.
  • Coordinate the implementation of Safety Health Environment and Quality policies and procedures across RAM operations
  • Coordinate the implementation of best practices in the management of SHEQ across all RAM operations.
  • Coordinates the review and implementation of SHEQ management systems.
  • Conduct site visits to all sites contacted by RAM.
  • Facilitate induction and integration of new employees into RAM SHEQ systems.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in BSC SHEM.
  • Diploma/ Degree In Environmental Science.
  • OSHEIMAC certificates.
  • Atleast 3 years of working experience in a mining industry.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit applications with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw, or drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 10 September 2024

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.

