SHEQ Officer (Harare)
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
- Reporting and participating in the investigation of near misses, incidents and non-conformities.
- Conduct stop and fix for all unsafe conditions/practices.
- Participate in all activities in line with ISO14001:2015 ,45001:2018 and 9001:2015
- Adhere to all SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, and QUALITY LEGISLATION, STARNDARDS, and PROCEDURES at all times.
- Comply with electrical safety, confined space, working at heights, isolation, and all work permit procedure whenever applicable.
- Ensure you do not perform work that you not appropriately trained and appointed or allow any other employee to do so.
- Preserve company property.
- Participate in the following SHEQ activities;
- Attend daily toolboxes
- Attend monthly SHE meetings
- Sends daily, weekly, and monthly SHEQ statistics.
- Coordinate the implementation of Safety Health Environment and Quality policies and procedures across RAM operations
- Coordinate the implementation of best practices in the management of SHEQ across all RAM operations.
- Coordinates the review and implementation of SHEQ management systems.
- Conduct site visits to all sites contacted by RAM.
- Facilitate induction and integration of new employees into RAM SHEQ systems.
- Degree in BSC SHEM.
- Diploma/ Degree In Environmental Science.
- OSHEIMAC certificates.
- Atleast 3 years of working experience in a mining industry.
Interested and qualified persons should submit applications with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw, or drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.
Deadline: 10 September 2024
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.
