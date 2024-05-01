SHEQ Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. Purpose of the job is to improve the Association’s Occupational Health, Safety & Environmental practices as well as improving organizational process efficiency through implementing and maintaining a Quality Management System.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop all the required documentation, operational checks and reports for the Integrated Management System.

Carry out SHEQ audits and inspections and implement corrective action.

Conduct Job Safety Analysis for all works in the organization.

Conduct accident investigation, review and analyze nonconformities, accidents and near miss incidents and making corrective action recommendations.

Supervise the regular inspection of firefighting, safety and emergency response equipment.

Conducts regular SHEQ Awareness for all employees.

Coordinate risk management activities in accordance with ISO 31000 Guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Environmental Science, Safety, Health and Environment or equivalent.

Internal Auditing Qualification.

At least 3 years post qualification relevant experience.

Knowledge of ISO 45001, ISO 14001, ISO 9001 & ISO 31000.

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this position should send applications and detailed CVs to: hr@saz.org.zw by 3rd of May 2024