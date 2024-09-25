SIE Officer Community Systems Strengthening "Internal Advert" (Gwanda)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.

The position holder will provide overall technical leadership, guidance, and direction toward implementation of all strategic information and evaluation (SIE)-related activities within the community and school education partnership (COSEPA) framework for a cluster of districts. This will include 1) facilitating the establishment of community-led monitoring (CLM) structures for effective implementation of school community interventions; 2) providing SIE capacity strengthening interventions to key government line ministry and community structures for the school and community interventions; 3) coordinating SIE related activities under the COSEPA interventions; 4) supporting communities to develop locally owned COSEPA progress markers/indicators to monitor implementation of the intervention towards sustainability; 5) providing technical and mentorship support to district SIE and program teams to ensure program optimization and implementation fidelity across a cluster of districts; and 6) collaborates closely with other major stakeholders in implementing and improving the national SIE effort in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Take leadership in providing technical assistance, guidance, and direction to district teams towards implementation of sound SIE related activities within the COSEPA framework.

Lead the establishment of sound CLM systems and structures to assure implementation of the DREAMS-RISE program across multiple districts.

Provide SIE-related capacity strengthening interventions to program staff, including relevant government and community structures to enable them to effectively implement DREAMS-RISE program under the COSEPA framework.

Take a leadership role in implementing all data quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) processes [i.e., routine data quality assessment (RDQA), site improvement through monitoring systems (SIMS), field verifications, desk reviews] within the region and among ZHI’s implementing partners.

Provide SIE technical assistance to partners and other key stakeholders, particularly in data management, analysis, and quality management.

Provide guidance on the efficient use and management of SIE tools and possible modifications;

Provide sound technical leadership in the Provincial ZHI Quality Management System (Standard Operating Procedures, Process Flowcharts, Forms), data flow (processes and procedures for data collection), and use of ZHI databases.

Review, validate, share, and present SIE reports for use by various stakeholders (health workers, public health practitioners, technical officers, and management at provincial and national levels);

Develop concept papers and research papers to improve or extend existing monitoring and evaluation activities.

Support district teams in conducting meaningful Point of Contact (POC) monthly and quarterly meetings, including bi-weekly Referral Technical Working Group (RTWG) meetings, focusing on consolidating program gains, streamlining service delivery, and transition.

Supervise and support data management, analysis, and quality management initiatives undertaken by SIE officers at district levels.

Foster relationships with key counterparts at the provincial level, facilitating synergies and ensuring harmony between ZHI and other stakeholders in SIE for health activities.

Assist with the management of DREAMS-RISE management information systems (MIS) specifically DATIS, My savings companion and the DREAMS DHIS2 system.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc/BA in Demography, Statistics, Public Health, Monitoring & ;Evaluation, or a similar degree with 3 to 5 years of relevant SIE experience in an HIV/AIDS program at the national, provincial, or district level.

A Master in a relevant program is an added advantage Sound practical knowledge of statistics and the use of various statistical software.

Proven experience in project development, planning, and facilitating technical training.

Familiarity with Zimbabwe's public sector health system within NGOs or CBOs is required.

Familiarity with USAID and PEPFAR programs is required.

Previous experience in coordinating DREAMS-RISE program SIE-related activities across multiple districts at a regional/provincial level.

In-depth knowledge and experience of the COSEPA model.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities: