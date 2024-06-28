Skilled Worker: Electrician (Power)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Skilled Worker 1 Electrician (Power) that has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.

The successful candidate will report to the Infrastructure Development and Project Management Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carry out field repair and maintenance services, adjusting and resetting of plant and machinery controls as necessary.

Produce, read and interpret electrical circuit /reticulation diagrams and other engineering drawings.

Carry out planned maintenance schedules of all electrical equipment such as generators, pumps.

Carry out electrical installations of plant and equipment.

Allocate tasks to semi-skilled workers, apprentices and assistants.

Ensure work is carried out and completed within set standards and time limits.

Advise and recommend on methods of repair.

Perform other supervisory duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) ‘O’ levels including English Language, Mathematics and Science.

Skilled Worker Class 1 Journeyman’s Certificate in Electrical Power Engineering.

Higher National Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering.

Apprenticeship training is an added advantage.

Profound knowledge of local electrical standards and regulations.

At least five (5) years post qualification experience in the construction/building services industry.

Computer literacy with ability to use MS packages such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

Proficiency in design software such as AUTOCAD, ACHICAD, Solid works.

Clean Class 4 driver’s license is a must.

Proactive and self-motivated, with the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications consisting of an application letter, certified educational and professional certificates, curriculum vitae, names and contact details, including telephone numbers, of at least three (3) referees. All envelopes should clearly indicate the post being applied for.