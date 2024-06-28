Social Media and Content Creation Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a dynamic and creative Social Media and Content Creation Specialist to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing our airport lounge's social media strategy in order to increase our online presence and improve our marketing and sales efforts. You will be working closely with the Marketing and Sales departments. Your role will include creating original content, managing posts, and responding to followers. You will manage our airport lounge's image in a cohesive way to achieve our marketing goals. As a Social Media and Content Creation Specialist, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends. You should have excellent communication skills and be able to express our airport lounge’s views creatively. Ultimately, you should be able to handle our social media presence ensuring high levels of web traffic and customer engagement. You will also be responsible for analyzing data to determine which initiatives work best and capitalize on this information to continue scaling our efforts. This role requires a high level of creativity, attention to detail, and project management skills. You will be expected to work independently and as part of a team, and to be proactive in identifying new opportunities for content creation and social media engagement. If you are passionate about social media, content creation, and digital marketing, and you have a proven track record of success in these areas, we would love to hear from you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop, implement, and manage our social media strategy.

Define the most important social media KPIs.

Manage and oversee social media content.

Measure the success of every social media campaign.

Stay up-to-date with the latest social media best practices and technologies.

Use social media marketing tools such as Google Analytics & Meta Business Suite.

Collaborate with Marketing, Sales, and Product Development teams.

Communicate with industry professionals and influencers via social media to create a strong network.

Hire and train others in the team.

Provide constructive feedback.

Adhere to rules and regulations.

Present to Senior Management.

Create and manage content calendars.

Write, edit, and publish engaging posts for various social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Optimize social media content (language, tone, message) based on the behavior of our target audience.

Select appealing images and videos to complement text.

Update our social media pages with compelling company news.

Coordinate with internal teams to create advertising posts (e.g. for events, open roles, and product releases).

Track and report on social media insights (traffic, engagement, shares, conversion rates).

Apply advertising techniques to boost brand awareness, like promotions and competitions.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven work experience as a Social Media Manager or similar role.

Hands-on experience in content management.

Excellent copywriting skills.

Ability to deliver creative content (text, image, and video).

Solid knowledge of SEO, keyword research, and Google Analytics.

Knowledge of online marketing channels.

Excellent communication skills.

Analytical and multitasking skills.

BSc degree in Marketing or relevant field.

Experience with social media advertising.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong project management skills.

Attention to detail.

Proactive and self-motivated.

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Experience with social media management tools.

Understanding of social media metrics and analytics.

Creative mindset.

Ability to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and/portfolio addressed to the Human Resources Manager with subject “Social Media and Content Creation Specialist” and send to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com.

NB: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.