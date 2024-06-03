Software Developer (Harare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

The role will be responsible for turning the converged digital experience envisioned by the business product owners into enabling converged digital platforms. The role will also contribute to shaping the desired digital experience by advising on technology trends and constraints, taking into account business constraints and goals.

The overall responsibility shall be to implement the OM Fintech Software Engineering Practice in relation to feasibility and economic value analysis, design, and development of integrated digital systems, encompassing mobile apps, web, USSD, SMS, mobile payments, workflow systems, Microservices and core financial and insurance information systems.