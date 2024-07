Software & Integrations Support Developer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Candidate will be responsible for Software Support Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

First line support for any software issues.

Initial configurations for new clients.

Testing system performance.

Determining the resources required for new system developments.

Performing any changes within scope for clients.

Assist with onboarding integration process for new clients.

Manage all client’s communications on a technical level.

Modules Configurations for Ecommerce shops.

Module version controls for both ContiPay and Ecommerce shops.

Quality Assurance of Contipay and Ecommerce sites.

Contipay integration with internal and external E-commerce sites.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Software Development/Engineering.

Knowledge of E-Commerce.

Relevant experience in Software and Integration Services.

How to Apply

Send your CVs to the following email address: hammerposts@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 August 2024