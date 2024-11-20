Pindula|Search Pindula
Clamore Solar

Solar Electrical Technician (Harare)

Clamore Solar
Nov. 11, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a skilled Solar Electrical Technician to join our dynamic team, which prides itself on fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, particularly for women in the industry. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2 years of experience in industrial and domestic electrical installations, maintenance, and design of solar systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Perform electrical installations and maintenance of solar systems.
  • Conduct electrical assessments and troubleshooting.
  • Design and implement Electrical solutions including solar energy solutions.
  • Collaborate with team members to ensure projects meet safety standards and efficiency goals.
  • Material quantification etc.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Experience: Minimum 2 years in solar systems or related electrical work.
  • Education: Holder of a National Certificate, Diploma, or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
  • Technical Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. Familiarity with trade software such as AutoCAD and PVSyst is highly advantageous.
  • Valid driver's license with at least 2 years of driving experience.

Other

How to Apply

YOU MUST SEND us a detailed email about yourself with a short write-up about how you would add value to our organization.

Apply via email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com ONLY

NB: This job comes with a full commission-only performance probation of 3 months, with a longer contract and salary negotiable after this period. nly shortlisted applicants will be contacted & female engineering professionals are encouraged to apply.

Clamore Solar

A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.

