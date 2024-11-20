Solar Electrical Technician (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking a skilled Solar Electrical Technician to join our dynamic team, which prides itself on fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, particularly for women in the industry. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2 years of experience in industrial and domestic electrical installations, maintenance, and design of solar systems.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Perform electrical installations and maintenance of solar systems.
- Conduct electrical assessments and troubleshooting.
- Design and implement Electrical solutions including solar energy solutions.
- Collaborate with team members to ensure projects meet safety standards and efficiency goals.
- Material quantification etc.
Qualifications and Experience
- Experience: Minimum 2 years in solar systems or related electrical work.
- Education: Holder of a National Certificate, Diploma, or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
- Technical Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. Familiarity with trade software such as AutoCAD and PVSyst is highly advantageous.
- Valid driver's license with at least 2 years of driving experience.
Other
How to Apply
YOU MUST SEND us a detailed email about yourself with a short write-up about how you would add value to our organization.
Apply via email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com ONLY
NB: This job comes with a full commission-only performance probation of 3 months, with a longer contract and salary negotiable after this period. nly shortlisted applicants will be contacted & female engineering professionals are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Clamore Solar
A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.