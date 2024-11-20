Solar Electrical Technician (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a skilled Solar Electrical Technician to join our dynamic team, which prides itself on fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, particularly for women in the industry. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2 years of experience in industrial and domestic electrical installations, maintenance, and design of solar systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform electrical installations and maintenance of solar systems.

Conduct electrical assessments and troubleshooting.

Design and implement Electrical solutions including solar energy solutions.

Collaborate with team members to ensure projects meet safety standards and efficiency goals.

Material quantification etc.

Qualifications and Experience

Experience: Minimum 2 years in solar systems or related electrical work.

Education: Holder of a National Certificate, Diploma, or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering or a related field.

Technical Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. Familiarity with trade software such as AutoCAD and PVSyst is highly advantageous.

Valid driver's license with at least 2 years of driving experience.

Other

How to Apply

YOU MUST SEND us a detailed email about yourself with a short write-up about how you would add value to our organization.

Apply via email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com ONLY